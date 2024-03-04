He Was Golfing Too Slowly. It Cost Him $240,000.
SummaryAdrian Meronk looked to have scored a big payday when he sank a birdie putt on the final hole of a LIV Golf tournament. That’s until he received a very costly penalty for taking too long on his shot.
Polish golfer Adrian Meronk stood over his second shot on the 18th hole of a pro tournament on Sunday and saw another opportunity to climb up the leaderboard. A late birdie in the final round would see him take home an even richer payday from the lucrative event.