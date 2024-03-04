He Was Golfing Too Slowly. It Cost Him $240,000.

The world of golf has been no stranger to controversy in recent years, with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf at the center of the drama. Pace of play has been a less high-profile issue, but one that has proved almost as divisive. Some players are notorious for spending ages scrutinizing each shot as if it’s a complex mathematical equation. Others are both faster on the course and quicker to air their feelings when slow play grinds down the pace at tournaments to the leisurely speed that everyday hackers might experience on a summer weekend at the local muni.