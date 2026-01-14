Healthy and rested Rick Bowness ready for next challenge as Blue Jackets head coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rick Bowness was enjoying time on his boat in Florida when he received a call from Don Waddell on Monday afternoon.

Bowness thought the call from the Columbus Blue Jackets president of hockey operations and general manager was about a player Bowness once coached.

It turned out to be something else — a head coaching offer.

Bowness was on the ice at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday morning, conducting practice after accepting Waddell’s offer to take over as head coach. Bowness doesn’t have much time to get acquainted with his new team as the Blue Jackets host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

This move marks Bowness’ return behind an NHL bench. He had retired in the spring of 2024, ending a two-year stint with the Winnipeg Jets. Bowness explained on Tuesday that he stepped down because of health issues he and his wife, Judy, were experiencing.

The 70-year-old hockey lifer has coached both iterations of the Jets, as well as Boston, Ottawa, the New York Islanders, Phoenix and Dallas. He took over the Stars during the 2019-20 season and led them to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2020 pandemic bubble.

Even though Bowness becomes the league’s oldest head coach and turns 71 on Jan. 25, he says he is ready and rested for another opportunity.

“I feel a whole lot better. Judy’s doing great, and so that opened the door again,” Bowness said. “I did want to coach again.”

Bowness replaces Dean Evason, who was in his second year and became the first NHL coach fired this season. Assistant coach Steve McCarthy was also fired.

Columbus is last in the East with a 19-19-7 record, seven points out of a playoff spot with 12 games until the Olympic break.

Last season, the Blue Jackets were the feel-good story, coming within two points of the final playoff spot after the death of star forward Johnny Gaudreau in August 2024. During that emotional year, Evason was a Coach of the Year candidate as he guided the team to a 23-point improvement.

“For us, a bit of a shock, a wake-up call that we can use and hopefully use in the right way,” team captain Boone Jenner said.

Bowness is the 14th coach in Columbus’ 25 seasons. He will try to get the Blue Jackets into the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20.

Waddell cited blowing a three-goal lead in a 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Jan. 4 and a subsequent 1-3 road trip as reasons why he felt a change was needed.

“I have all the respect in the world for Dean and Steve. I think last year they did a tremendous job in very difficult situations, but again, I think our expectations this year were higher than what we’re achieving right now,” Waddell said. “I talked to some of the younger players and some of the leaders. They weren’t, by any means, bashing the coach, but I could tell they were frustrated with how things were going. So it all came to a point over the weekend.”

Besides eliminating poor third periods, Bowness cited other defensive factors, including limiting odd-man rushes and shooting chances in the slot. Columbus also has the fourth-worst penalty-killing unit in the league.

“You don’t score your way into the playoffs. This isn’t the ’80s, man,” he said. “I’m going to say whatever has to be done. I’m not a 30-year-old coach worrying about my career. I’m at the end of my career. Anybody who’s worried about next year is taking the wrong approach on this whole thing.”

Sean Monahan, who played for Bowness in Winnipeg in 2023-24, said he was surprised by the move but that Bowness can bring structure to the team while being heavy on details.

“He can be hard on guys. He’s vocal. He’s fun to play for because he’s motivated to be out there to coach to get the two points every night, and I think he’s been through it all,” Monahan said. “He’s done it a long time, and he’s had a lot of success at it. So, you’ve got a lot of respect for a guy like that.”

