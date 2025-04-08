Heartbreaking: Australian cricketer Will Pucovski forced to retire at 27 after playing just 1 match; here’s why

Will Pucovski, a former Australian Test opener, has announced his immediate retirement from all forms of cricket. The 27-year-old Pucovski played only one Test match in his career. He cited recurring concussions as the primary reason for making the big decision.

Injury Concerns Will Pucovski sustained a series of head injuries during his career. The most recent incident was in March 2024 during a Sheffield Shield game. In the match, a delivery struck Pucovski’s helmet and he was forced to retire hurt. After that, he didn't play for the remainder of the Australian domestic season. This prompted him to withdraw from being a part of Leicestershire in the 2024 English county season.

Retirement decision A medical panel’s recommendation which came last year, led to Pucovski’s choice to take the step of retirement. “I’m not going to be playing cricket again. It’s been a really difficult year to put it as simply as possible,” he said on SEN’s Whateley program. " It’s been a really difficult year to put it as simply as possible. I’d need a few hours, I think, to take you through the whole journey … but the simple message is I won’t be playing cricket at any level again. There’s been an illustrious group of one-Test players. Unfortunately, that’s where my journey ends,” he further expressed.

Will Pucovski and cricket Pucovski showcased impressive talent in his short span of playing cricket. In 36 first-class matches, he smashed seven centuries and nine half-centuries, with a standout performance of unbeaten 255 against South Australia in 2020. His only Test appearance came against India in Sydney during the 2020/21 season, where he scored 62 and 10.

Pucovski's aim for future Will Pucovski will take on the role of head coach for Melbourne Cricket Club’s Premier Cricket side. "I'm going to be coaching the MCC (Melbourne Cricket Club) next year, which is really exciting," he said as he called the academy his second home.

Having been part of their junior academy since age 11, he is eager to give back through coaching. “Coaching is always something that I’ve wanted to scratch that itch with. I'm really excited to give that a go and see where it takes me," the Australian spoke about his future in the world of cricket.