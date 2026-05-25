Hernándezs walk-off grand slam against Williams gives Marlins 4-0 win, 3-game sweep of Mets

MIAMI (AP) — Heriberto Hernández hit a grand slam off Devin Williams in the ninth inning for his first big league walk-off hit, giving the Miami Marlins a 4-0 win Sunday and a three-game sweep of the New York Mets.

New York had just two runs and 11 hits in the series and has scored two runs or fewer in four straight games. The Mets (22-31), who have dropped into last place in the NL East, were shut out for the sixth time this season as they completed a 2-5 trip. They have scored one run or none in 15 games.

Juan Soto was scratched before the game because of a fever. Marcus Semien went 0 for 10 in the series, dropping his average to .214.

Miami (25-29) swept a series for the first time since its opening three games against Colorado.

Christopher Morel doubled against Williams (3-2) leading off the ninth, Javier Sanoja sacrificed, Liam Hicks walked and Xavier Edwards was intentionally walked.

Hernández took a changeup for a called strike and Williams, who had not allowed a run in his previous 10 appearance, left a changeup over the plate that Williams hit 416 feet over the center-field wall.

Pete Fairbanks (2-2) stranded a runner at second in the ninth when Carson Benge took a called third strike.

New York rookie center fielder A.J. Ewing threw out Sanoja at the plate when he tried to score from second on Edwards’ seventh-inning single.

Mets starter Christian Scott allowed four hits in a season-high 5 2/3 innings.

After 15 relief appearances to begin the season, Miami's Tyler Phillips started and gave up two hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Miami first baseman Connor Norby left because of left elbow discomfort after Scott hit him with a 85.6 mph fastball in the fourth.

Mets: RHP Nolan McLean (2-3, 3.57) will start the opener of a home series against Cincinnati on Monday after allowing career highs of nine runs and six earned in his last start, against Washington. LHP Nick Lodolo (0-1, 7.20) starts for the Reds.

Marlins: RHP Janson Junk (2-5, 5.07) starts Monday at Toronto against RHP Trey Yesavage (2-1, 1.07)