He’s got a great balance of cricket and life: DC assistant coach Matthew Mott lavishes praise on Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be geared up to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the latter's home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday (April 10). DC are unbeaten this Indian Premier League (IPL) season and will want to continue their winning streak in the upcoming game.

Axar Patel who made his captaincy debut for Delhi Capitals has won all the three matches that the team has played so far. Since joining the franchise in 2019, the star all-rounder has contributed a lot to the team.

Axar Patel for Delhi Capitals in IPL Batting -

Innings played: 64

Balls faced: 746

Runs scored: 1010

Highest score: 66

Bowling -

Innings played: 84

Wickets taken: 62

Economy rate: 7.10

BBI:3/21

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach has showered praise on the skipper ahead of their upcoming game in Bengaluru. "He's just got a great balance on cricket and life. A lot of the time, he'll just summarise the group and make sure the players are included. They're having fun and they've got a smile on their face. He talks a lot about that," Matthew Mott, DC's assistant coach expressed.

Talking about Axar's mindset if the team loses, he said, "I think he's played enough cricket now to know that it can be a pretty fickle game at times. We're well aware that when you're winning, it's all rosy and it's all good. I like to think that he's got that character where if we do have a bad day, he'll be just as positive and the message will be very similar."

"I think he also leverages off a lot of the other senior players in the group and the coaches. He's not taken it all on himself. I think he's got some fantastic people around him," the assistant coach added.

RCB vs DC Head-to-head details Matches played: 31

Matches won by RCB: 19

Matches won by DC: 11

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 1

Full Squads Royal Challengers BengaluruSquad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh