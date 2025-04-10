He’s got a great balance of cricket and life: DC assistant coach Matthew Mott lavishes praise on Axar Patel

  • Axar Patel who made his captaincy debut for Delhi Capitals has won all the matches that the team has played so far

Aachal Maniyar
Published10 Apr 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai
Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai(PTI)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be geared up to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the latter's home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday (April 10). DC are unbeaten this Indian Premier League (IPL) season and will want to continue their winning streak in the upcoming game.

Axar Patel who made his captaincy debut for Delhi Capitals has won all the three matches that the team has played so far. Since joining the franchise in 2019, the star all-rounder has contributed a lot to the team.

Axar Patel for Delhi Capitals in IPL

Batting -

Innings played: 64

Balls faced: 746

Runs scored: 1010

Highest score: 66

Bowling -

Innings played: 84

Wickets taken: 62

Economy rate: 7.10

BBI:3/21

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach has showered praise on the skipper ahead of their upcoming game in Bengaluru.

"He's just got a great balance on cricket and life. A lot of the time, he'll just summarise the group and make sure the players are included. They're having fun and they've got a smile on their face. He talks a lot about that," Matthew Mott, DC's assistant coach expressed.

Talking about Axar's mindset if the team loses, he said, "I think he's played enough cricket now to know that it can be a pretty fickle game at times. We're well aware that when you're winning, it's all rosy and it's all good. I like to think that he's got that character where if we do have a bad day, he'll be just as positive and the message will be very similar."

"I think he also leverages off a lot of the other senior players in the group and the coaches. He's not taken it all on himself. I think he's got some fantastic people around him," the assistant coach added.

Also Read | Points Table, IPL: GT jump to top, RR remain in bottom four

RCB vs DC Head-to-head details

Matches played: 31

Matches won by RCB: 19

Matches won by DC: 11

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 1

Full Squads

Royal Challengers BengaluruSquad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Delhi CapitalsSquad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsHe’s got a great balance of cricket and life: DC assistant coach Matthew Mott lavishes praise on Axar Patel
MoreLess
First Published:10 Apr 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.