He’s got a great balance of cricket and life: DC assistant coach Matthew Mott lavishes praise on Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be geared up to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the latter's home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday (April 10). DC are unbeaten this Indian Premier League (IPL) season and will want to continue their winning streak in the upcoming game.
Axar Patel who made his captaincy debut for Delhi Capitals has won all the three matches that the team has played so far. Since joining the franchise in 2019, the star all-rounder has contributed a lot to the team.
Batting -
Innings played: 64
Balls faced: 746
Runs scored: 1010
Highest score: 66
Bowling -
Innings played: 84
Wickets taken: 62
Economy rate: 7.10
BBI:3/21
"He's just got a great balance on cricket and life. A lot of the time, he'll just summarise the group and make sure the players are included. They're having fun and they've got a smile on their face. He talks a lot about that," Matthew Mott, DC's assistant coach expressed.
Talking about Axar's mindset if the team loses, he said, "I think he's played enough cricket now to know that it can be a pretty fickle game at times. We're well aware that when you're winning, it's all rosy and it's all good. I like to think that he's got that character where if we do have a bad day, he'll be just as positive and the message will be very similar."
"I think he also leverages off a lot of the other senior players in the group and the coaches. He's not taken it all on himself. I think he's got some fantastic people around him," the assistant coach added.
Matches played: 31
Matches won by RCB: 19
Matches won by DC: 11
Matches tied: 0
No Result: 1
Royal Challengers BengaluruSquad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
Delhi CapitalsSquad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
