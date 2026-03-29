'Hes putting on a show for people to see how game should be played': Ashwin on Virat Kohlis batting

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about the energy of India's and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting icon Virat Kohli, who brings to his batting.

Ashwin praised Kohli's energy and intent at the crease, calling his approach "bizarre at this age" in a positive sense.

Ashwin highlighted Kohli's eagerness to take quick singles and attack even during comfortable partnerships, noting his ability to "walk the talk" and set an example of playing the game hard and the right way.

"I find him quite bizarre at this age. I tell him this during our chats now and then. He was batting on 40-odd, there was a partnership going on, and RCB were coasting. He ran through for the first single, stopped there, and the other batter hadn't even reached halfway, but he was already looking for a second. That was a 57-metre boundary on the leg side, and it shows the enthusiasm he still brings to the game. He walks the talk. It's almost like he's putting on a show for people to see how the game should be played, play it hard and play it the way it's meant to be played. That stood out to me with respect to what Virat did. And if this is the way RCB are going to bat, Virat just needs to bat the full 20 overs," Ashwin said on JioHotstar.

Playing his first T20 since the IPL 2025 final, Kohli guided RCB to a big win in the IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

RCB's chase began with a couple of boundaries in the first over off the bat of Phil Salt, but he fell early, in the very next over, for eight runs. Kohli slammed 69 off 38 balls, laced with five fours and five sixes, helping RCB gun down 202 in 15.2 overs.

Kohli looked in sublime touch from the first ball. He anchored the innings with a brilliant 69 off 38 deliveries, including five sixes. Kohli also became the first batter in IPL history to cross 4000 runs in chases.