He’s the biggest fanboy at the Olympics. He’s also the president of France.

But as the Games gathered momentum, Macron couldn’t resist joining the party. Despite his unpopularity with the French public, the president went on a cheer offensive all over Paris. He made sure to be at the pool to embrace a still-dripping Léon Marchand after the French swimming hero claimed his fourth gold of the Games. (“Impossible isn’t French," Macron tweeted that night.) He challenged rugby captain Antoine Dupont to bring home the sevens title and then swelled with pride in the Stade de France as Dupont pulled it off. He went to an equestrian event at the Versailles Palace and sat with the Prince of Monaco.