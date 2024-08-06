He’s the fastest climber alive. He trains by playing chess.
SummaryAmerican Sam Watson is the speed climbing world-record holder. But he hones his pattern-recognition skills by sitting down at a board instead of flying up a wall.
PARIS—In order to scale walls faster than anyone on the planet, Sam Watson spends countless hours in the gym honing his strength, his flexibility, and his fast-twitch power. He also spends countless hours sitting still.
