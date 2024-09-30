He’s the real tennis champion of the world. Why won’t anyone believe him?
Spencer Jakab , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Sep 2024, 08:24 PM IST
SummaryEven John McEnroe struggles with version of the game that’s ‘really confusing’
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tuxedo Park, N. Y.—The real tennis champion of the world flew coach and crashed on friends’ couches during tournaments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Catch the live action on IPL 2024 with the complete IPL Schedule, and their IPL Points Table, also know who currently holds the IPL Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less