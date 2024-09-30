He’s the real tennis champion of the world. Why won’t anyone believe him?

‘Utter B.S.’

The ability to judge angles is critical, which has led to comparisons with chess. Athleticism counts for a lot too, though—along with humility. McEnroe “wasn’t very good," according to one pro who watched him try the sport in England. McEnroe’s longtime agent Gary Swain disputes that assessment. “That’s utter B.S. It was the very first time he did it," he says. “I bet if he worked at it for six months he’d probably kick their asses."