Hilary Knight gets her dream matchup as US faces Canada for Olympic gold in womens hockey

MILAN (AP) — Before the puck dropped on the U.S.-Canada Rivalry Series three months ago, before the Americans romped through their first six games at the Milan Cortina Olympics, and before her engagement on Wednesday, Hilary Knight looked ahead to the gold-medal final with hope and anticipation.

How fitting it would be, the U.S. captain told The Associated Press in early November, for her Olympic career to end with one more showdown against Canada.

“It’s best on best. I think people really like it when our two teams face off,” Knight said.

Advertisement

“It’s a testament to the work that both have put in off ice and on ice. So, yeah, it would definitely be a win-win from a 30,000-foot view.”

Anticipation has become reality for the 36-year-old Knight as the border rivals and the sport’s global powers prepare to meet on Thursday. It will be their seventh gold-medal matchup in eight Olympics since women’s hockey debuted in 1998 — and the fifth for Knight, who has said these will be her final Games.

“It’s exciting. It’s fleeting. It’s all these emotions at the same time,” Knight said after practice Wednesday, hours after she proposed to U.S. speedskater Brittany Bowe.

“At the end of the day it’s just so special,” she added. “And I can’t tell you enough how amazing this group is.”

Advertisement

The Americans are favored to add a third gold medal after winning in 1998 and 2018. The team has a mix of experience, led by Knight, and young talent, including seven players still in college.

The U.S. has outscored its six opponents by a combined 31-1 while not allowing a goal in more than 331 minutes. That streak dates to Barbora Jurickova scoring on a breakaway in the second period of a tournament-opening 5-1 win over Czechia.

The Americans stand one win from cementing a legacy as one of the most dominant women's hockey teams.

“If we get the job done (Thursday) night, I think that statement holds true,” Kendall Coyne Schofield said.

The defending champion Canadians haves shown signs of age and struggled through parts of the tournament. Canada is 5-1, having dropped a 5-0 decision to the U.S. in the preliminary round — its most lopsided loss and its first time being shut out in Olympic play.

Advertisement

Canada advanced to the final by eking out a 2-1 win over Switzerland, after which Swiss captain Lara Stalder said the winners looked “shaky” and “beatable.”

The Canadians acknowledge they’ve yet to play their best, and they know anything can happen in the final.

“This group does have it in us,” coach Troy Ryan said.

Added goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens: “It’s a new day. We’re all excited, and I know this team is going to play with a lot of pride and a lot of maturity.”

One plus for Canada is the return of Marie-Philip Poulin, who missed the loss to the U.S. with a right knee injury. Since her return, “Captain Clutch” has three goals in two games, including both in the win against Switzerland.

Advertisement

“I am ready,” Poulin said. “We’re all coming down to one game here, and it can go either way, and we all know that. The team is going to be ready to go deliver their game. And obviously we trust in this room.”

The U.S. has won seven straight against Canada dating to its preliminary-round and gold-medal victories at the world championships in April. The Americans followed with a four-game sweep of the exhibition Rivalry Series, outscoring Canada 24-7.

“It’s a nonfactor,” Ryan said. “We know we’d like to play better in those seven games. I don’t think they’re going to impact the gold medal a bit.”

Since 1998, Canada holds the edge with five Olympic and 13 world titles to the Americans’ two and 11.

Advertisement

A better indication of how tight the series has been is Canada’s 25-24 record against the U.S in Olympic and world championship play, with the Americans outscoring the Canadians 138-135 in those meetings.

Knight and Poulin are set for the last chapter of a Captain America-vs.-Captain Clutch rivalry at the Olympics that dates to the 2010 Vancouver Games. The two have redefined women’s hockey, becoming the faces and unquestioned leaders of their teams.

“They both have proven on the biggest stage that they’re a force to be reckoned with,” Canadian defender Jocelyne Larocque said. “They’ve scored big goals, they’ve each been there for their team and been a vital part of their team. It’s a pretty cool rivalry.”

Poulin, who earned her nickname by scoring three Olympic gold-medal clinching goals, has the utmost respect for Knight.

Advertisement

“She’s a competitor. She’s going to give her all. She is going to do it all for her team and so will I,” Poulin said.

The feelings and expectations are mutual.

“She’s a phenomenal player,” Knight said of Poulin. “And I wouldn’t expect anything less, especially when the lights are the brightest.”

___