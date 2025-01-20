Himani Mor: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s wife? Know all about her career and education

India's Olympic gold medalist and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra married 25-year-old Himani Mor. Chopra announced the marriage on his social media handles. In a post, he wrote, "I began a new chapter of my life with my family. I am grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after." The two-time Olympic medal winner also shared pictures from his wedding ceremony on Sunday.

But who is Himani Mor? Himani is a tennis player, according to Olympics.com. Daughter of Chand Ram, Himani hails from Larsauli in Haryana. She attended Little Angels School in Sonipat.

Advertisement

According to NDTV, Himani completed her bachelors degree in Political Science and Physical Education from Delhi University's Miranda House. She has a brother, Himanshu who is also a tennis player, the report added.

Mor is currently studying in the USA. According to the report, Himani is currently pursuing her Masters in Science in Sports Management and Administration from the McCormack Isenberg School of Management in Amherst, Massachusetts.

However, a few reports claimed Himani is studying 'Sports Management' at Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.

Advertisement

Himani worked as a part-time Volunteer Assistant coach in tennis at Franklin Pierce University, Sports Star reported. She is also a graduate assistant at Amherst College and manages the college’s women’s tennis team.

Chopra's uncle Bhim told PTI, “The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that.”

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra begins happily ever after with Himani Mor: What we know about her

According to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) website, Himani’s carrer best national ranking was 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018. She started playing in 2018 only in AITA events.

Advertisement

About Neeraj Chopra Neeraj Chopra became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. He is also the only Indian athlete to bag two different medals (Gold in Tokyo 2020 and Silver in Paris 2024) at the Olympics.

Earlier in November, Neeraj Chopra's successful partnership with his long-time coach Klaus Bartonietz, which resulted in two Olympic medals, two World Championship medals, and an Asian Games gold, came to an end as the 75-year-old German coach has decided to retire.