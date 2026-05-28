Hitless through seven innings, Brewers rally in eighth to beat Cardinals 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Held without a hit through seven innings, the Milwaukee Brewers broke through in the eighth with three hits and two runs to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Wednesday.

Dustin May carried a no-hitter into the eighth for the Cardinals, who have lost seven of nine games. May was looking to become just the third pitcher in the history of American Family Field, which opened in 2001, to pitch a no-hitter.

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Garrett Mitchell led off the eighth with a double and Luis Rengifo followed with a single, chasing May (3-6). After Sal Frelick grounded into a fielder’s choice and pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn struck out looking, Christian Yelich singled to drive in Mitchell to tie the score, with Frelick moving to third. Frelick then scored when Masyn Winn booted Jackson Chourio’s grounder.

The Cardinals got on the board in the fourth against Brewers starter Chad Patrick when Jordan Walker led off with a single and later scored on Bryan Torres’ triple.

The Brewers, who hold the top spot in the NL Central, have won 15 of their last 19 games.

Patrick gave up five hits and one run in four innings while walking one and striking out four.

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Shane Drohan, Aaron Ashby and Trevor Megill combined for five scoreless innings.

Ashby (9-0) took over the major league lead in wins and Megill recorded his sixth save in seven tries.

May, who came in with an ERA of 5.00, gave up two hits and two runs (one earned) in seven innings. He struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter in the hard-luck 87-pitch outing.

Cardinals: RHP Kyle Leahy (5-3, 4.44 ERA) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series against the Cubs in St. Louis on Friday.

Brewers: RHP Coleman Crow (0-0, 2.61 ERA) gets the start on Friday as the Brewers open a three-game series at Houston.

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