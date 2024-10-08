Sports
Can the new Hockey India League replicate IPL’s success?
Venkat Ananth 10 min read 08 Oct 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Summary
- India’s back-to-back bronze medals in hockey at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics have put the national sport front and centre again. The latest avatar of the Hockey India League wants to capitalize on that momentum. It’s Dilip Tirkey’s toughest test.
Bengaluru: Dilip Tirkey remembers the evening of 13 January 2005 like it was yesterday. Tirkey, then India’s hockey captain, created history at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. Clad in the Hyderabad Sultans’ sky-blue jersey, he led his team against the red of Sher-e-Jalandhar. This was the Premier Hockey League (PHL)’s opening act.
