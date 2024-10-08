Can the new Hockey India League replicate IPL’s success?

There’s also a pragmatic case for the sport. Barring cricket, hockey is the only team sport where India stands a “realistic chance of being world champions in the foreseeable future", to borrow from Ravneet Gill, co-founder of Big Bang Media Ventures, the commercial rights and marketing partners of Hockey India. But, given its checkered past with leagues (the PHL and the first HIL, which shut down in 2017), hockey’s third take can ill afford to get it wrong. That means throwing away past playbooks while adapting the sport to the demands of 2024 by making it relevant and relatable for younger audiences.