Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey files police complaint against four officials

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Hockey India president and former India captain Dilip Tirkey has filed a police complaint with the Delhi Police against four federation officials, including former Director General Commander R.K. Srivastava, alleging criminal breach of trust, theft, criminal conspiracy, endangerment of life and wrongful abandonment.

According to the complaint dated September 24 and addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, Tirkey has sought registration of an FIR under relevant provisions and immediate recovery of what he described as stolen assets and documents.

The complaint names Srivastava, former Director General of Hockey India, Finance Manager Subodh Kumar, Director Bhushan Kumar and driver Harminder Singh as the accused persons.

Tirkey has alleged that an official vehicle provided for his use during his visit to New Delhi on September 22 was recalled, while his personal belongings were allegedly left behind. The complaint specifically refers to essential medicines and other belongings and seeks their immediate recovery.

"The complainant seeks immediate registration of an FIR under relevant provisions for criminal breach of trust, theft, criminal conspiracy, endangerment of life, and wrongful abandonment, and request for immediate recovery of stolen assets and documents," the subject of the complaint reads.

The complaint has been submitted to the DCP, South Delhi. As per the details available, the complaint has been received by the Delhi Police, while there has been no confirmation of registration of an FIR at this stage.

Tirkey's complaint comes amid an ongoing internal dispute within Hockey India involving senior office-bearers. However, the police complaint primarily concerns the alleged incident involving the official vehicle and the recovery of Tirkey's belongings and documents.

The former India captain had earlier taken action against Srivastava in his capacity as Hockey India president, including stripping him of his powers as Director General and issuing him a show-cause notice. The developments had followed differences within the federation over administrative matters.

The latest complaint names Srivastava along with Kumar, Bhushan and Harminder in connection with the allegations made by Tirkey.

The allegations contained in the complaint are yet to be established, and any further action will depend on the response of the Delhi Police and the subsequent proceedings, if any.