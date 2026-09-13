Hoover throws 4 TDs and No. 5 Indiana routs Howard 55-0

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Josh Hoover threw four touchdown passes, three to wide receiver Charlie Becker, and No. 5 Indiana routed Howard 55-0 in a 55-minute game on Saturday.

Hoover was 6 of 11 for 145 yards, has four TDs in each of his first two games with Indiana and has thrown for 10,006 yards in his career. Becker had 81 yards, finishing one TD catch short of matching the school's single-game record.

Neither played in the second half, and the two coaches agreed to shorten the fourth quarter to 10 minutes.

Lee Beebe Jr. and Turbo Richard each topped 100 yards as Indiana (2-0) rushed for 301 yards. The defending national champs extended the Football Bowl Subdivision's longest active winning streak to 18 and the FBS' longest active home winning streak to 17.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is still unbeaten at Memorial Stadium and his 28-2 record after 30 games is the second best in FBS history. Fielding Yost started his Michigan tenure at 29-0-1.

Howard (1-2) dropped its second straight. The Football Championship Subdivision school's only victory over an FBS opponent came in 2017 against UNLV.

Hoover connected with Becker for scores of 34 and 6 yards on Indiana's first two drives before finding Shazz Preston for a 39-yard score and a 20-0 lead in the first quarter.

Becker added a 41-yard TD reception midway through the second quarter, and Indiana closed the half with Rolijah Hardy's 19-yard interception return and Richard's 14-yard scoring run to make it 41-0.

Howard quarterback Ja'Shawn Scroggins was 8 of 15 for 43 yards with one interception.

Howard: After starting the game with back-to-back first downs, the Bison had just one the rest of the half. They were outgained 510-57, including 301-13 on the ground. There will be better days for coach Ted White's team.

Indiana: Cignetti made it clear what needed to improve in Week 2 — the ground game and the defense. Consider it done. The defense forced punts on each Howard's first (six) drives and Hardy's interception was forced by pressure on Scroggins.

Bad weather sent many fans home early for the second straight week. In the season opener, it was excessive heat that pushed field temperatures up to 152 degrees.

On Saturday, it was rain that arrived just before the two-minute timeout in the first half. While the temperature at kickoff was 75 degrees, the humidity was 88 percent.

Indiana played without kicker Nico Radicic, who has a lower back injury. Cignetti said Radicic woke up Thursday morning with a stiff back and was unable to play. He was replaced by Paddy McAteer, who is from Ireland. McAteer didn't have any field-goal attempts, but did miss his second extra-point attempt wide left.

Howard: visits Rutgers on Sept. 25

Indiana: hosts Western Kentucky next Saturday.