Houston Astros sign Nate Pearson to one-year, $1.35M contract; check details

The Houston Astros have made an early offseason move, signing right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson to a one-year, $1.35 million contract, according to The Athletic. This major-league deal will give Pearson, a former top prospect, a fresh chance to prove himself, possibly as a starter, in the 2026 season.

Nate Pearson’s journey so far Nate Pearson has long been known for his powerful arm. Drafted in the first round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017, he was a top 10 prospect by 2020.

In 2019, he was remarkable in the minors with a 2.30 ERA and a 30.7% strikeout rate over 101⅔ innings. However, injuries, including a broken arm, oblique strain, and elbow issues, slowed his rise, pushing him into a relief role by 2021.

In the previous season, Nate Pearson played for the Chicago Cubs after a mid-2024 trade from the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 11 major-league games, he struggled, posting a 9.20 ERA with 15 runs allowed in 14⅔ innings and a shaky 7:10 strikeout-to-walk ratio. However, at Triple-A Iowa, he thrived, recording a 2.22 ERA and striking out 30.6% of batters across 38 outings. While walks were an issue (12.9% walk rate), hitters managed just a .170 average against him.

Houston Astros' strategy Houston Astros' pitching rotation faces question marks for 2026. Framber Valdez is a free agent, and injuries have hit hard, with Ronel Blanco, Luis Garcia, and Brandon Walter recovering from Tommy John surgery. Spencer Arrighetti dealt with elbow concerns, and Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr. have their own injury histories. Hunter Brown is the only sure bet in the rotation, making affordable additions like Pearson a strategic move.

The Astros plan to give Pearson a shot at starting, a role he hasn’t held regularly since his 2020 debut with the Blue Jays, where he made four starts. With no minor-league options left, Pearson is likely to stick with the major-league roster, either as a starter or in the bullpen, giving Houston Astros flexibility.

