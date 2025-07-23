Houston Texans place Joe Mixon on non-football injury list, 11 other players on PUP to start camp

The Houston Texans are starting their 2025 training camp with a significant injury report. Joe Mixon, the star running back, has been placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list due to an ankle injury, joined by cornerback Alijah Huzzie.

Additionally, 11 players have landed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, testing the team’s depth early. The Texans also made a roster move, waiving rookie corner Keydrain Calligan to sign veteran Arthur Maulet.

Joe Mixon and backfield absences Joe Mixon, a 2024 Pro Bowler who rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, is sidelined on the NFI list with an ankle injury from offseason training.

The NFI designation indicates the injury occurred outside the Texans’ facility, and Mixon missed spring practices, including OTAs and minicamp. However, the Texans are optimistic about Mixon’s recovery and plan to ease him back to avoid setbacks.

The backfield is further impacted with running backs Dameon Pierce and JJ Taylor on the PUP list. In their absence, the Texans will rely on new additions like Nick Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler from Cleveland, and rookie Woody Marks, a fourth-round pick from USC, alongside Dare Ogunbowale to carry the load.

Players on PUP and NFI lists In addition to Joe Mixon and Alijah Huzzie, the Texans have placed 11 players on the PUP list. They are as follows.

Defensive end Denico Autry

Defensive end Derek Barnett

Offensive tackle Trent Brown

Center Eli Cox

Wide receiver Tank Dell

Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi

Defensive tackle Kurt Hinish

Linebacker K.C. Ossai

Defensive back Jimmie Ward

Running back Dameon Pierce

Running back JJ Taylor

Houston Texans' roster adjustment for providing depth To strengthen their secondary, the Houston Texans waived rookie corner Keydrain Calligan to sign veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet. With Huzzie on the NFI list and Jimmie Ward on the PUP list, Maulet’s experience is expected to add stability to the defensive backfield.

Looking ahead to 2025 Houston Texans, coming off a strong 2024 NFL season, will be geared up for success in 2025 but must navigate these early injury challenges.