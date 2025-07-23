Houston Texans place Joe Mixon on non-football injury list, 11 other players on PUP to start camp

The Houston Texans are starting their 2025 training camp with a significant injury report. Joe Mixon, the star running back, has been placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list due to an ankle injury, joined by cornerback Alijah Huzzie.
Additionally, 11 players have landed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, testing the team’s depth early. The Texans also made a roster move, waiving rookie corner Keydrain Calligan to sign veteran Arthur Maulet.
Joe Mixon, a 2024 Pro Bowler who rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, is sidelined on the NFI list with an ankle injury from offseason training.
The NFI designation indicates the injury occurred outside the Texans’ facility, and Mixon missed spring practices, including OTAs and minicamp. However, the Texans are optimistic about Mixon’s recovery and plan to ease him back to avoid setbacks.
The backfield is further impacted with running backs Dameon Pierce and JJ Taylor on the PUP list. In their absence, the Texans will rely on new additions like Nick Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler from Cleveland, and rookie Woody Marks, a fourth-round pick from USC, alongside Dare Ogunbowale to carry the load.
In addition to Joe Mixon and Alijah Huzzie, the Texans have placed 11 players on the PUP list. They are as follows.
Defensive end Denico Autry
Defensive end Derek Barnett
Offensive tackle Trent Brown
Center Eli Cox
Wide receiver Tank Dell
Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi
Defensive tackle Kurt Hinish
Linebacker K.C. Ossai
Defensive back Jimmie Ward
Running back Dameon Pierce
Running back JJ Taylor
To strengthen their secondary, the Houston Texans waived rookie corner Keydrain Calligan to sign veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet. With Huzzie on the NFI list and Jimmie Ward on the PUP list, Maulet’s experience is expected to add stability to the defensive backfield.
Houston Texans, coming off a strong 2024 NFL season, will be geared up for success in 2025 but must navigate these early injury challenges.
As camp unfolds, the focus will be on the recovery of key players like Joe Mixon and Tank Dell, and how Houston takes advantage of their depth to address concerns, particularly on the offensive line. With strategic roster moves and a talented lineup, the Texans are well-positioned to overcome these hurdles and build toward a competitive season.