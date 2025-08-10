Houston Texans sign Jalen Mills; former New York Jets DB set to boost defense

The Houston Texans’ decision to sign Jalen Mills follows significant challenges in their defensive backfield.

The Houston Texans have made a strategic move to strengthen their secondary by signing veteran defensive back Jalen Mills, a former New York Jets safety on Sunday (August 10). This acquisition comes at a critical time for the Texans, who are struggling with injuries and legal issues in their safety room, making Mills’ experience and versatility a valuable addition to the roster.

