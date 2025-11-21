Houston Texans waive Running Back Dameon Pierce ahead of Buffalo Bills clash

Houston Texans are set to face the Buffalo Bills in the Thursday night clash of NFL Week 12. The Texans made several roster adjustments on Thursday, with the most notable being the decision to waive running back Dameon Pierce. The move comes just hours before their prime-time matchup against the Bills.

Dameon Pierce's form Selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida, Dameon Pierce burst onto the scene as a rookie. That year, he led the Texans in rushing with an impressive 939 yards.

However, the picture changed dramatically in 2023. Veteran Devin Singletary arrived and quickly took over the lead role, relegating Pierce to a backup position. Even after Singletary departed in free agency, the Texans brought in high-profile additions that continued to push Pierce down the depth chart.

2025 struggles This season, Dameon Pierce found himself third on the running back depth chart behind rookie sensation Woody Marks and blockbuster acquisition Nick Chubb. Pierce had just 10 carries for 26 yards and one touchdown.

At only 25 years old, Pierce still has youth on his side and could attract interest from teams looking for a physical, between-the-tackles runner. Any team claiming him off waivers would immediately take on the remainder of his rookie contract.

What does it mean moving forward With Pierce gone, the Texans’ running back room now clearly revolves around Nick Chubb (when healthy) and the explosive rookie Woody Marks. Veteran backup options like British Brooks and practice-squad members will likely see increased reps if injuries strike.

For a franchise still building toward consistent contention, cutting ties with a former fourth-round pick after just three-plus seasons is a reminder of the ruthless nature of NFL roster management.

Houston Texans' upcoming schedule Week 12: Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills

Week 13: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Week 14: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15: Houston Texans vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 16: Houston Texans vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 17: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers (Flex)