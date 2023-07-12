How a Side Hustle as a Tennis Announcer Lifted Chris Eubanks at Wimbledon3 min read 12 Jul 2023, 02:20 AM IST
The 27-year-old American credits his work in the broadcast booth with giving him a new perspective on his game ahead of his first Grand Slam quarterfinal
Chris Eubanks was getting to that age at which tennis players with no professional titles begin to wonder whether it’s ever going to happen for them. He was in his mid-20s, several years out of Georgia Tech, and bouncing around lower-tier circuits and Grand Slam qualifying tournaments.
