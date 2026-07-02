Gully Cricket 2.0: How apps, livestreams and sponsors are transforming amateur cricket into big business

At 8:40 on a Saturday morning, the parking lot outside PlayTM Sports Arena in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli is already full.
Inside the venue, three cricket teams are locked in competition. Twenty-seven men, most of them working professionals, have given up their weekend sleep-in for an eight-over box cricket tournament. The ground is enclosed by nets. Every boundary shot ricochets off the mesh, and every wicket is celebrated with the intensity of a knockout game.
Many of the players know each other, as some play in tournaments almost every weekend. A few are wearing jerseys carrying the logos of sponsors from previous competitions.
The tournament began at 7:30 am and will end before lunch, after which the winning team will take home the tournament trophy and individual awards.
The budget for this tournament is modest, with around ₹8,000 covering the venue, balls and trophies. Larger eight-team competitions typically cost about ₹30,000 to organise, according to Soumik Sinha, a freelance organiser from Bengaluru who has conducted more than 400 cricket tournaments. Budgets for corporate tournaments can run into several lakh rupees.
“Sponsors usually come for the bigger tournaments because they get better visibility there. Many of our matches are livestreamed too,” says Sinha.
As the match progresses, a scorer sitting on the sidelines updates every ball on CricHeroes, a decade-old platform that has become the digital backbone of amateur cricket in India, with about 15 million active users last year. Every run, wicket and strike rate is recorded in real time, and the scorecard lives online long after the match ends.
A thousand kilometres away in New Delhi, another amateur game, albeit at a bigger scale, is underway. The Najafgarh Tennis Ball Cricket Cup is being livestreamed on YouTube, where viewers can track the run rate, projected score, and the wickets and overs remaining. Sponsor logos of local businesses—Gayatri Institute, iPhy, ShreeJEE, among others—that have paid to be associated with the tournament, flash across the screen. The production looks strikingly similar to what one might expect from a professional broadcast.
The league stretches over nearly two-and-a-half months, with teams competing every weekend for a cash prize of ₹71,000. The overall tournament budget ranges between ₹2 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh, according to its organiser Khushal Rishi.
Scenes like these are becoming increasingly common across India.
Over the past few years, amateur cricket has evolved from a loosely organised weekend pastime into a thriving ecosystem of leagues, tournaments, sponsors, livestreaming companies, scoring platforms, turf operators, and content creators.
This parallel cricket economy’s growth is evident in CricHeroes numbers. Organised league matches recorded on the platform jumped from around 150,000 in 2019 to 300,000 in 2025. Total matches on the platform surged from about 300,000 to nearly 4.9 million.