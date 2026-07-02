Gully Cricket 2.0: How apps, livestreams and sponsors are transforming amateur cricket into big business

At 8:40 on a Saturday morning, the parking lot outside PlayTM Sports Arena in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli is already full.
At 8:40 on a Saturday morning, the parking lot outside PlayTM Sports Arena in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli is already full.
Inside the venue, three cricket teams are locked in competition. Twenty-seven men, most of them working professionals, have given up their weekend sleep-in for an eight-over box cricket tournament. The ground is enclosed by nets. Every boundary shot ricochets off the mesh, and every wicket is celebrated with the intensity of a knockout game.
Inside the venue, three cricket teams are locked in competition. Twenty-seven men, most of them working professionals, have given up their weekend sleep-in for an eight-over box cricket tournament. The ground is enclosed by nets. Every boundary shot ricochets off the mesh, and every wicket is celebrated with the intensity of a knockout game.
Many of the players know each other, as some play in tournaments almost every weekend. A few are wearing jerseys carrying the logos of sponsors from previous competitions.
The tournament began at 7:30 am and will end before lunch, after which the winning team will take home the tournament trophy and individual awards.
The budget for this tournament is modest, with around ₹8,000 covering the venue, balls and trophies. Larger eight-team competitions typically cost about ₹30,000 to organise, according to Soumik Sinha, a freelance organiser from Bengaluru who has conducted more than 400 cricket tournaments. Budgets for corporate tournaments can run into several lakh rupees.
“Sponsors usually come for the bigger tournaments because they get better visibility there. Many of our matches are livestreamed too,” says Sinha.
As the match progresses, a scorer sitting on the sidelines updates every ball on CricHeroes, a decade-old platform that has become the digital backbone of amateur cricket in India, with about 15 million active users last year. Every run, wicket and strike rate is recorded in real time, and the scorecard lives online long after the match ends.
A thousand kilometres away in New Delhi, another amateur game, albeit at a bigger scale, is underway. The Najafgarh Tennis Ball Cricket Cup is being livestreamed on YouTube, where viewers can track the run rate, projected score, and the wickets and overs remaining. Sponsor logos of local businesses—Gayatri Institute, iPhy, ShreeJEE, among others—that have paid to be associated with the tournament, flash across the screen. The production looks strikingly similar to what one might expect from a professional broadcast.
The league stretches over nearly two-and-a-half months, with teams competing every weekend for a cash prize of ₹71,000. The overall tournament budget ranges between ₹2 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh, according to its organiser Khushal Rishi.
Scenes like these are becoming increasingly common across India.
Over the past few years, amateur cricket has evolved from a loosely organised weekend pastime into a thriving ecosystem of leagues, tournaments, sponsors, livestreaming companies, scoring platforms, turf operators, and content creators.
This parallel cricket economy’s growth is evident in CricHeroes numbers. Organised league matches recorded on the platform jumped from around 150,000 in 2019 to 300,000 in 2025. Total matches on the platform surged from about 300,000 to nearly 4.9 million.
Gully cricket 2.0
Long before sponsors, livestreams and player auctions became part of amateur cricket, another shift was already underway. It began with the rise of box cricket.
For decades, most Indians had only two ways to play the game. They could join an informal match on a street, in a housing colony or on a vacant plot. Or they could enter the organised world of clubs, academies and district cricket. The gap between those two worlds was enormous. Box cricket created a third option.
Instead of searching for a full-sized ground, gathering 11 players and setting aside an entire day, people could book a turf for an hour or two, play five-a-side under floodlights and head back to work or home. What had once been a spontaneous neighbourhood activity became a scheduled, paid recreational experience. Today there are apps like Playo, KheloMore, and District Play through which amateurs can book venues for cricket and other sports, as simply as ordering food online.
“Earlier, if you wanted to play proper cricket, you had to find a decent-sized ground, and there were very few available. You needed a full team and a reasonable level of fitness. With these turfs, people can get one or two hours of cricket with just a few friends,” says Abhishek Desai, founder and chief executive of CricHeroes.
The format is believed to have first appeared in cities like Mumbai and Ahmedabad in the early 2000s, when some of the earliest dedicated box-cricket arenas opened. Growth accelerated after 2010 and gradually spread beyond the major metros, according to Ujwal Deole, co-founder and chief operating officer of KheloMore.
Today, Mumbai alone is estimated to have about 500 box-cricket arenas. Across India, industry executives estimate there could be 12,000–18,000 such venues. KheloMore, which lists hundreds of turf facilities across more than 250 cities, describes the phenomenon as “Gully Cricket 2.0”.
“As we expanded into smaller towns, from Modinagar and Gulbarga to Ranchi and Dhanbad, we realised this was essentially an upgraded version of the gully cricket that everyone had grown up playing. That’s why we started calling it Gully Cricket 2.0,” says Deole.
The upgrade is visible in the details. Enclosed nets keep the ball in play. Floodlights allow games late into the evening. Many venues offer seating, washrooms, music and food counters. Some host full-day corporate tournaments that resemble miniature sporting events.
That has also changed who plays cricket, with the typical participants not being aspiring professionals, but software engineers, sales executives, entrepreneurs and managers, usually between 25 and 50 years old, looking for a few hours of competition and camaraderie.
The next level
A growing number of amateur cricketers today have something that was once reserved for professionals: a digital cricket presence.
Platforms such as CricHeroes have become the operating system of India’s amateur cricket. Every match, run, wicket and catch can be recorded, and every player can have a profile. Over time, those profiles become a digital archive of a person’s cricketing journey, complete with statistics, rankings, awards and match history.
“You can analyse your performance and track how you’ve improved over time,” says Sharath Jayaram, a 35-year-old Bengaluru-based IT professional and amateur cricketer who regularly plays in weekend leagues. “I look at my statistics quite religiously. Before matches, I even check the performances of opponents and identify players we need to watch out for.”
CricHeroes’s paid subscription option allows amateur cricketers to access insights into their game, including performance trends, rankings, contribution to team victories and AI-powered analysis. Players can also purchase highlights of their performances. If a match is livestreamed, a batter can buy clips of his boundaries or a bowler can revisit key wickets for ₹29. The company has about 400,000 paying subscribers.
The next layer is video. In 2019, fewer than 2,000 matches were livestreamed through CricHeroes. By 2025, that number had crossed 230,000.
The company has developed portable livestreaming devices that can be mounted at grounds and connected through mobile internet, allowing organisers to broadcast matches with minimal equipment. It has sold more than 100 such devices, and is targeting several hundred more this year, founder Desai told Mint.
CricHeroes also allows organisers to livestream matches using only a phone, tripod, power bank and internet connection through its app for ₹199 per match, ₹6,000 monthly, or ₹12,000 yearly.
- 12,000–18,000 | Estimated box-cricket venues across India, turning informal street cricket into a bookable, paid recreational sport.
- ₹2–2.5 lakh | Typical budget for a large amateur cricket tournament, covering venue rental, livestreaming, prizes and other event costs.
- ₹50,000–1 lakh | Potential monthly earnings for organisers leasing and operating multiple cricket grounds.
SportVot, a sports streaming platform founded in 2019, has built a technology stack that allows organisers to livestream matches using smart cameras and automated production tools. The company streams nearly 100,000 matches annually. According to founder Sidhhant Agarwal, an amateur cricket match can be broadcast for ₹5,000-6,000, a fraction of the cost of traditional sports production.
The result is that amateur cricket increasingly resembles the professional game, with digital scorecards, player rankings, performance analytics, video highlights and searchable records stretching back years.
More players entering the ecosystem has encouraged other companies to expand their offerings as well. KheloMore, which started as a sports venue discovery and booking platform, is now building scoring and livestreaming capabilities.
As visibility has increased, so has commercial interest. Sponsors, player auctions and franchise-style formats are becoming increasingly common across amateur cricket tournaments. According to KheloMore, roughly 20% of the nearly 400 cricket leagues and tournaments organised through its platform have featured player auctions, mirroring a format popularised by the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.
Organisers offer naming rights, branded jerseys, sponsor stalls, player awards and social media visibility. Sinha, the freelance organiser, says brands such as Manipal Hospitals and Rapido have sponsored events.
For brands, the appeal lies in reaching a highly engaged audience rather than passive viewers. “One of the primary advantages we observe through our involvement with amateur tournaments and leagues is the exceptionally high brand recall among recreational participants,” says Karthik Gurumurthy, chief executive and co-founder of sports footwear brand Ten x You.
The impact, he says, stretches beyond brand awareness. “Our all-rounder footwear, designed specifically for entry-level cricket, whether tennis-ball or traditional cricket, has emerged as the best-performing product in our portfolio.”
EaseMyTrip, which has been a sponsor at large professional tournaments like the Asia Cup 2022 as well as amateur cricket leagues like Big Cricket League (BCL), sees the opportunity in similar terms. “Amateur cricket leagues allow brands to become part of conversations and experiences that matter to consumers,” says founder Nishant Pitti. “While customer acquisition can be an indirect outcome, the larger value lies in strengthening brand familiarity, trust and relevance among highly engaged communities.”
IPL franchises and celebrities have also backed grassroots properties that attract thousands of players and spectators. The Mumbai Indians-backed MI Paltan Turf League features 32 teams competing in a structured box-cricket format. The Celebrity Cricket League brings together eight teams of film stars in a televised T20 tournament. And the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has taken tennis-ball cricket mainstream with player auctions, franchise ownership, celebrity backing and broadcast partnerships.
A local cricket match is no longer just a sporting event. It is content, data, a marketing platform, and increasingly, it has become a business.
The economics
Almost every organised amateur tournament comes with an entry fee. Players pay registration charges, match fees, or both. The exact amount depends on the format, venue, prize money and facilities on offer, but the willingness of players to spend is what has made the ecosystem commercially viable.
“Usually, you pay an enrolment fee and then a match fee for every game you play,” says Jayaram, the amateur cricketer quoted earlier. “The captain collects the money from players. Depending on the ground, it could range from ₹400 to ₹1,000 per player per match.”
The enrolment fee itself varies widely. For many local leagues, teams pay between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 to enter. Tournaments with larger cash prizes or better facilities charge more.
Organisers typically have to pay for venue rentals, cricket balls, umpires, scorers, trophies, livestreaming, and, increasingly, social media promotion.
Sinha says a regular tri-series involving three teams and 27 players costs roughly ₹271 per participant after accounting for venue rental, balls and trophies. Players typically pay about ₹285 each, leaving only a small surplus for the organiser.
For an eight-team tournament, venue rentals alone can account for ₹15,000, while trophies and awards would add another ₹12,000–14,000, he adds. To recover costs, Sinha typically charges around ₹400 per player. “I know people who have leased multiple grounds and turned them into a business,” he adds. “Doing that you can easily make between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh a month.”
Corporate cricket has emerged as an even bigger opportunity for organisers. While community tournaments often operate on budgets of a few tens of thousands of rupees, corporate events can run into lakhs or rupees.
Instead of team outings at restaurants or resorts, several companies book entire turfs for cricket tournaments. Some reserve a full Sunday, bringing together hundreds of employees for a day-long competition.
Livestreaming offers another layer of monetisation. According to SportVot’s founder Sidhhant Agarwal, organisers are increasingly using broadcasts to justify higher sponsorship rates and participant fees.
“Earlier, only the people present at the ground could watch the match. Now organisers can tell sponsors that hundreds more people will watch online. Friends and family also want to see highlights and videos of players,” he says.
Why the explosion
KheloMore, which lists 750–850 cricket venues on its platform, is currently adding 250–300 venues every month, nearly half of which are box-cricket facilities, according to cofounder Deole.
“Out of the 250–300 venues we add every month, around 100–150 are box-cricket venues. A few years ago, that number would have been closer to 25–50 venues a month. We are now seeing these facilities emerge even in tier-3, tier-4 and tier-5 markets,” he says.
The surge in venues has translated into a surge in tournaments. In Maharashtra alone, KheloMore has hosted more than 200 box-cricket events this year. It hosted a similar number across the rest of the country.
The IPL, which began in 2008, has also had a trickle-down effect. Professional cricket has become more visible, aspirational and data-driven than ever before. As fans consume more cricket, many want to participate rather than just watch. At the same time, a growing interest in fitness and outdoor recreation has pushed working professionals to seek hobbies that combine exercise, competition and social interaction.
Easier access to venues, corporate participation, the IPL’s cultural influence and a broader shift towards active recreation created the perfect conditions for the boom.
Key markets
The growth is still concentrated in India’s largest urban centres. Bengaluru, the Delhi-National Capital region, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune remain some of the biggest markets for amateur cricket, driven by a combination of working professionals, corporate leagues and a dense turf network. But industry players say the trend is no longer confined to metros.
Over the last two years, organised recreational cricket has steadily spread into smaller cities and towns. “We now have clubs in places like Gwalior running regular weekend leagues and box-cricket tournaments. The concept of a Sunday tournament has travelled well beyond the metros,” says KheloMore’s Deole. Similar activity is emerging across towns in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where community tournaments are becoming larger, more organised and increasingly digitised.
According to CricHeroes data, among smaller cities, Udaipur in Rajasthan led with about 19,000 matches scored on the app in 2025, followed by Bhuj in Gujarat and Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir with about 16,000 matches each, and Navsari in Gujarat with about 11,000.
Bharwad Baldev, 33, has been playing cricket for more than 15 years in Hebatpur in Ahmedabad. For most of those years, his scores disappeared soon as the match ended. A friend introduced him to CricHeroes a few years ago. Today, he can open the app and see more than 11,000 runs against his name, scored between 2023 and 2025. He speaks about those numbers with pride. But he also wonders what the tally would have looked like had someone been keeping score all along.
“I have been playing for the past 15–17 years. I started with gully cricket and have now been playing for big tournaments. If there was a way to record at that time, I would have had 50,000 runs on the app now,” Baldev said in Hindi.
For decades, Indian cricket’s story was largely told through its professionals. Today, a parallel cricket economy is emerging with a different cast of characters. The officegoer playing on Sunday mornings. The local organiser running community leagues. The village batsman chasing another hundred while tracking every run on his phone.
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