How can Kolkata Knight Riders still qualify for Playoffs after loss against Chennai Super Kings? Explained

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling IPL 2025 match that went down the wire on Wednesday (May 7). The chances of the defending champions to make it to the Playoffs have diminished significantly after the result. However, they can still make it to the top four. Let's dive in and find out how.

Kolkata Knight Riders' position on Points Table Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in the sixth place. They have 11 points with five victories and one abandoned game after playing 12 matches. They have only two clashes remaining. Among six other teams in contention, KKR are just above Lucknow Super Giants in terms of points.

KKR Qualification scenarios Kolkata Knight Riders can get a maximum of 15 points if they manage to win their remaining two games. After losing the match against KKR, their qualification has now become highly dependent on the other teams. Notably, if KKR lose even one match, they will directly be eliminated from the Playoffs race. Let's look at the scenarios in detail:

The other teams in contention for Playoff qualification Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points), Gujarat Titans (16 points), Punjab Kings (15 points), Mumbai Indians (14 points), Delhi Capitals (13 points), Lucknow Super Giants (10 points)

Can KKR make it to the top two spots? As RCB and GT have already bagged 16 points and KKR can reach only 15 points, they can try to seal their seat only in the third and fourth position of the points table.

LSG's role If LSG lose even one of the three matches that are against RCB, GT, and SRH, then they will be stuck at 14 points and will be out of contention.

Scenario 1 MI, currently at 14 points, must lose both their remaining matches with DC and PBKS in order for KKR to surpass them. It is to be noted that this condition will only be fruitful if DC lose the remaining two games by a huge margin. This will result in the Axar Patel-led team being stuck with 15 points and less NRR than KKR. Then the four teams making it to the Playoffs will be RCB, GT, PBKS, and KKR.

Scenario 2 PBKS, at 15 points must lose all three remaining matches against MI, DC, and RR. And DC should lose their other two games against MI and GT. If this happens then PBKS and DC both will be stuck at 15 points. And if KKR get a better NRR, they can outshine both the teams to make it to the top four. Then the four teams making it to the Playoffs will be RCB, GT, MI and KKR.

KKR upcoming matches Kolkata Knight Riders have both the upcoming matches scheduled at opponents' home grounds.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 10th May 2025 (Hyderabad)