How did Hulk Hogan die? Reason behind wrestling legend's demise revealed. Here's what we know

The world of professional wrestling is grappling with the loss of Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, who passed away at age 71 on Thursday (July 24). The WWE Hall of Famer, whose iconic persona fueled the rise of wrestling in the 1980s, died at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

Reason behind the death of the WWE legend Hulk Hogan’s death stunned fans worldwide. According to a TMZ report, the cause of his death was cardiac arrest.

Emergency services had rushed to his Clearwater residence early Thursday morning after a 911 call reported a cardiac arrest.

“We’re told a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan’s home ... and the icon was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance,” TMZ reported.

Despite efforts to save him, Hogan was pronounced dead. His family has not yet issued a statement, but tributes have flooded social media.

Years of health struggles Hulk Hogan’s health had been a growing concern, as the physical demands of his wrestling career took a heavy toll. Over the past decade, he underwent more than 20 surgeries, including back operations, knee and hip replacements, shoulder procedures, and surgeries on his eyes and abdomen.

In May 2025, he had a cervical fusion surgery to address chronic neck pain, described as a “minor fusion procedure.” Following this, rumours spread that Hogan was on his “deathbed” or in a coma, but his wife, Sky Daily, dismissed these claims, stating, “His heart is strong,” and noting his recovery progress. However, his history of injuries from wrestling took a toll, culminating in the fatal cardiac arrest.

In a 2023 Men’s Health interview, Hogan opened up about his health, saying his body had “shut down” after years of grueling matches and injuries. He embraced a healthier lifestyle, focusing on weight loss and exercise, but his history of cardiac issues proved insurmountable.

WWE's statement The WWE issued a poignant statement on social media: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

The rise of “Hulkamania” Born on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, Hulk Hogan became a global icon with his charismatic persona, signature red-and-yellow gear, and catchphrase, “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?” Joining the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in 1979, he won his first WWF Championship in 1984, launching the “Hulkamania” era that propelled wrestling into mainstream pop culture.

