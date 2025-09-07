How much prize money did 2025 US Open mixed doubles, men's and women's doubles champions win? All you need to know

The US Open 2025 set a new benchmark in tennis history with a total prize money pool of $90 million, marking a 20% increase from the $75 million offered in 2024. The doubles competitions, men’s, women’s, and mixed, saw significant prize money boosts, with champions in each category splitting a hefty $1 million. Here’s everything you need to know, along with key highlights.

Mixed Doubles: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori’s thrilling title defense Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their Mixed Doubles crown, defeating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in a nail-biting final with a scoreline of 6-3, 5-7, 10-6. The pair’s blend of experience, sharp net play, and calm under pressure made the difference in the decisive match tiebreak. For their victory, Errani and Vavassori split a prize purse of $1 million.

Men’s Doubles: Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos’ strong Comeback The Men’s Doubles crown went to the skilled partnership of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. They rallied from an opening set loss to defeat Britain’s Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury with a scoreline of 3–6, 7–6(4), 7–5. The Spanish-Argentinian pair saved three championship points in the final set and displayed remarkable composure and teamwork to secure the title in front of a packed crowd. Their victory earned them $1 million as a team.

Women’s Doubles: Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe’s second US Open win The Women’s Doubles title was claimed by Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe with a straight-sets victory over Taylor Townsend and Kateřina Siniaková, winning 6–4, 6–4. This win marked their second US Open doubles championship together. Dabrowski, who overcame breast cancer earlier this year, described the win as particularly meaningful. The Canadian-New Zealand duo shared a $1 million prize purse, emphasizing equality in prize money for men’s and women’s doubles champions.

Prize money highlights for the 2025 US Open The 2025 US Open featured a record $90 million prize pool with historic payouts to doubles champions. For the first time, Mixed Doubles, Men’s Doubles, and Women’s Doubles champions each won $1 million per team. Runners-up received $500,000, semifinalists $250,000, and the prize money extended down to first-round participants, ensuring substantial support across the board.

Doubles prize money per team is as follows: Champions: $1,000,000

Finalists: $500,000

Semifinalists: $250,000

Quarterfinalists: $125,000

Round of 16: $75,000

Round of 32: $45,000