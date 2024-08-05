How Russia ignited the firestorm over gender in Olympic boxing

The IBA, in turn, is crashing an Olympics where it has no official role. Its leaders will be in Paris on Monday to hold a news conference that they say will be “dedicated to the detailed explanation of the reasons for the disqualification of two boxers." Those boxers are Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who the IBA also ejected from the 2023 world championships for what it said was a failed gender test. Lin, who competes in a different weight class than Khelif, won her quarterfinal bout Sunday, also guaranteeing her a medal.