How science built the best shooter in the NBA draft

The story of Sheppard’s one-year overhaul doubles as the story of how data is reshaping the very foundations of sports. At Kentucky, he became obsessed with a screen affixed to the wall at the practice facility, whose readouts told him how close he’d gotten to the perfect shot. Sheppard would hoist a 3-pointer, watch the net ripple, and look immediately at the “Splash Board," which told him how close to the platonic ideal of arc and aim he’d just gotten.