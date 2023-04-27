How socialism boosts American sport

The openness of the National Football League (NFL) is, in part, a consequence of its competitive structure, but it is also linked to its regulations. The league sets a salary cap for every team, which was a little more than $208m in the season just finished. In addition, the team with the worst record every season is entitled to the first pick when college-football players are drafted into the league in the following spring. The team with the second-worst record gets the second pick. And that process continues down to the Super Bowl-winners and the 32nd pick. This is then repeated over a number of rounds. The system is socialism in action. As Karl Marx almost said: “Each player, according to his abilities, is assigned to each team, according to its needs."