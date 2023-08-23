How South Sudan Built a World Cup Team From Scratch
The Wall Street Journal 23 Aug 2023
Summary
- Former NBA All-Star Luol Deng became president of a basketball team that had never played in a top global tournament, in a country battered by conflict. He saw an opportunity.
When Luol Deng retired from a 15-year career in the NBA, he thought he wanted “to take a year, maybe two, to relax." He realized soon enough that the plan didn’t suit him.
