How South Sudan Built a World Cup Team From Scratch

When Luol Deng retired from a 15-year career in the NBA, he thought he wanted “to take a year, maybe two, to relax." He realized soon enough that the plan didn’t suit him.

As a player, he had been one of the sport’s premier grinders, with a reputation for studied, sweaty defense. Away from the floor, Deng, born in what is now South Sudan to a family who fled to Egypt and then the United Kingdom to escape the Second Sudanese civil war, immersed himself in service work, winning the United Nations Refugee Agency’s Humanitarian of the Year Award in 2008.

So in 2019, months after his last game with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Deng returned to the comfort of a challenge. He ran for and won the presidency of the South Sudan Basketball Federation, while the young country endured a protracted and bloody coda to its own civil war. Since gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan had never qualified for a top-flight international basketball tournament, a fact Deng attributed to a deficit not of ability but of direction.

“I knew that the national team would be great for a long time," Deng said in a recent interview, “if we did things the right way."

Less than four years after Deng’s election, the Bright Stars are among the 32 teams competing in the FIBA World Cup, starting with a game against Puerto Rico Saturday in the Philippines. Deng and his players consider reaching the tournament a triumph and a salve, for a region battered by strife. It is also a proof of concept—evidence of how quickly gaps in the global game can narrow, with the right investment.

South Sudanese athletes are renowned for their height; the Dinka people, a significant portion of the country’s population, are believed to be the tallest in Africa. But given the option, the nation’s rangy basketball prospects have tended to pursue international careers in the countries to which they and their families have been driven.

Much of the 12 years of South Sudanese independence has been occupied by conflict between the country’s government and forces opposed to president Salva Kiir. The violence had claimed nearly 400,000 lives by the time Kiir and opposition party leader Riek Machar signed a tenuous peace agreement in 2018, and has continued to make farming perilous. The World Food Program says that more than two-thirds of South Sudan’s population has faced “severe food insecurity" in 2023.

There are practicalities beside safety to consider. According to Deng, the borders of the nation don’t contain a single indoor basketball gymnasium.

“We have a lot of South Sudanese in Australia," said Wal Deng, a former national team assistant coach, “and most of them were hoping to play for their national team, seeing no future in South Sudan."

Leading up to the stepping-stone tournaments in advance of the World Cup, Deng set to regathering scattered talent. He pitched ambassadorship. “Us going to the World Cup or the Olympics, it will let the rest of the world see how happy we are as people," he said. “Things can take place—government, incidents—but that doesn’t define us."

Players, though, are pragmatists first, and they found a complementary motive for joining. Deng installed himself as the men’s team’s head coach early on, and in a tournament leading up to AfroBasket 2021 he led a squad of what players he could assemble—most of whom didn’t have a contract with any professional club—to a qualifying berth. The team relied on its coach’s knack for scouting; in a polo instead of a uniform, Deng remains a savant at predicting opposing offenses’ routes and positioning his own players as roadblocks.

“His eye for defense is one of none," said Royal Ivey, a Brooklyn Nets assistant to whom Deng has since passed on head-coaching duties. (Deng served as an assistant at AfroBasket and will reprise the role during the World Cup.) “The strategies he imposes on a team, they work."

Among the athletes who took notice was a propulsive forward named Nuni Omot. Omot’s basketball trajectory is far-flung and, in the context of the South Sudan national team, standard. He was born in a refugee camp in Kenya, emigrated to Minnesota, and worked his way through a pair of low-level college programs to Baylor University, and then to European pro clubs and stints in NBA training camps.

At many of those stops, Omot felt looked down upon for his atypical path. “I’ve never had a coach believe in me as much as [Deng and Ivey] believe in me," he said.

Omot leveraged his WhatsApp contacts and stature in the region’s basketball community—he would go on to win the championship and MVP award with Cairo-based Al Ahly in the 2023 Basketball Africa League season—to boost Deng’s recruitment efforts. The roster that blazed through the World Cup’s African Qualifiers, winning 11 of its dozen games over a yearlong schedule, featured professionals employed by clubs the world over: Australia, France, Finland. Omot was its leading scorer.

In a game against regional power Tunisia, a team South Sudan had never defeated, Omot bore down on the rim for 20 points, and Deng’s defense intercepted Tunisia’s inside-out approach, stepping between big men and the would-be targets of their passes at the perimeter. The Bright Stars ran away with a victory, 72-64.

“Obviously, we’re known to have the tallest people in the world," Omot said. “We can run, we can jump, we can shoot. When you mesh a group together, and you know everyone’s strengths and everyone’s weaknesses…That’s what’s put us where we’re at right now."

South Sudan enters its World Cup group as a substantial underdog, with its FIBA ranking of 62nd worldwide. (China, Puerto Rico and Serbia are all in the top 30.) The team will rely on the sense of purpose and responsibility it carries, and the ordered, egoless style of play that results. Omot is proud to have helped his nation to a place it has never been, but he regards the World Cup as a waypoint, not a destination.

“I have a goal written down in all caps, already," Omot said. “Olympics."

Winning begets pride, and vice versa. Though the Bright Stars cannot train in the country they represent—they instead arrive early at tournaments to hold preparatory camps—they celebrate locally. After the team capped its qualifying run with a blowout of Egypt on Egyptian soil, it returned to South Sudan, where, Deng said, “we had six thousand, seven thousand people lined up at the airport."

“It was probably the most celebrated event since Independence Day," Deng said.

Vying for a spot on the World Cup roster, which hasn’t yet been finalized, is the 7-foot-1, 16-year-old Khaman Maluach. In some ways his story is familiar; he grew up a South Sudanese refugee in Uganda. In others it reflects a bold and broadening basketball future. Maluach nurtured his skills at the NBA’s training academy in Senegal, which opened in 2018, and sailed quickly into the BAL, where he played against Omot in the league’s third championship game.

Maluach’s name is well known in NBA front offices, years before he will become eligible for selection in the draft, but his allegiance in international play is a settled matter. “I’m representing my people, I’m representing my flag," he said. “It’s more special than anything else."

