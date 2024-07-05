How tennis learned to love Andy Murray

Remember: Before it got whittled down to the Big Three, it was the Big Four, and that’s not charitable nostalgia—it really was a quartet. There’s a reason Djokovic was courtside Thursday to watch Murray say goodbye. It’s why Fed and Nadal turned up in Murray’s tribute video. They know. Everyone knows. Murray is as good an ambassador as the sport has ever seen, a plain-spoken advocate not only for the men but also for the women’s game. It’s why Venus Williams was in the video and women’s World No.1 Iga Swiatek was courtside Thursday. They know, too.