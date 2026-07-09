How the World Cup Favorites Learned to Defeat Soccer’s ‘Dark Arts’

It has become abundantly clear at this World Cup that the only team here that can actually beat France might be France. Les Bleus came to America with the most devastating attack in the game and all the swagger of a country that has perfected Champagne, haute couture, and Kylian Mbappé.
What the rest of the world also knows is that the French national team has a curious knack for self-sabotage. So opponents have settled into a new strategy of turning every game into a bar fight—and hoping France loses its cool.
Only this year, Les Bleus have come prepared. For days before their brutal and bloody round-of-16 match against Paraguay, they devoted hours of practice time to countering soccer’s Dark Arts—trash talk, persistent fouling, and relentless physicality. The prettiest team at the tournament was learning to win ugly.