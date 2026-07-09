How the World Cup Favorites Learned to Defeat Soccer’s ‘Dark Arts’

No detail was too small to consider. Deschamps knew that on the off-chance France was awarded a penalty kick, then Paraguayan players would immediately try to scuff up the spot, making it harder to take a clean shot. So he assigned Ousmane Dembélé a top-secret job: The moment the referee blew his whistle, he was to run over and protect that patch of the field. Which is exactly what he did when France won that very situation occurred in the 70th minute.