The Champions League, in Europe, is the pinnacle of club football. Such is its prestige that other regional associations have affixed “Champions League" to their equivalent competitions as a way to entice fans. But in Europe it is not just the moniker that captivates them. When Manchester City take on Real Madrid in one of the semi-finals next month, viewers will witness a contest between footballing giants, the world’s best and fourth-best teams, according to rankings compiled by Opta, a sports-statistics company. In contrast, the first leg of the Asian Champions League final on April 29th is a Lilliputian affair, between the 101st- and 249th-ranked sides, Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan.