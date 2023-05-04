How to become a football powerhouse

Many more are in the pipeline. The push to inculcate a deep football culture means that there are now 60 professional clubs across the four levels of the country’s league system, and many more amateur ones below them. That creates a football pyramid similar in size to many European countries’. Combined with Japan’s 126m people, it provides a vast talent pool. By slotting into European football’s supply chain, Japan is hoping to create a virtuous cycle. As more Japanese players succeed abroad, the league will attract more interest. That should bring more resources into the domestic game, attract better coaches and get more people to play. It is the surest way to improve quality, but it is a long-term approach: Al-Hilal, with a team featuring Colombian, Nigerian and Peruvian internationals, are expected to beat Urawa Reds.