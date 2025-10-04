How to buy Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs NLDS game tickets? Step-by-step guide and key insights

The 2025 MLB playoffs are heating up with an epic NL Central showdown. The top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers will host the No. 4 Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) on Saturday (October 4) at American Family Field.

The best-of-five series will mark the first postseason clash between these rivals, promising intense action as the Brewers (97-65 regular season) face off against the Cubs, who edged out the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round.

Game 1 details: What you need to know The game will begin at 2:08 PM ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Brewers ace Freddy Peralta will take the mound for Milwaukee, while the Cubs' starter is yet to be declared. The game can be streamed online on HBO Max.

Notably, the No. 1 seed, Milwaukee, will host Games 1, 2, and a potential Game 5, giving home-field edge early on.

Ticket demand is skyrocketing after the Chicago Cubs' Wild Card win, with prices fluctuating.

The cheapest seats start around $105 (including fees) for the first game, and the prices will surge to around $192(including fees) for the second game and $203(including fees). It is to be noted that the prices are subject to fluctuation and are expected to rise as the game time gets closer.

Step-by-Step guide: How to purchase your tickets? Buying playoff tickets is simple but requires speed; prices can double overnight. Head to the Milwaukee Brewers' official ticket page. There are other sites to buy tickets from. Follow these easy steps:

1. Visit Reputable Platforms: Head to trusted sites like Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats, or SeatGeek. Search "Brewers vs Cubs NLDS Game 1" to filter options.

2. Compare Prices and Seats: Use interactive seat maps to pick your seats. Upper deck for budget thrills or behind-home-plate for premium plays. Aim for verified sellers to avoid fakes.

3. Create an Account and Checkout: Sign up or log in, add seats to your cart, and enter payment details. Opt for mobile tickets for seamless entry. Enable price alerts for drops.

4. Confirm and plan ahead: You will get an email confirmation instantly. Factor in parking ($30-50) or rideshares.

For Cubs home games, register for presales on the Cubs' official site. Bundle series passes for savings, or explore group deals for tailgate crews. Beware of scalpers outside the gate; stick to digital verification for safety.

Also Read | Tigers vs Guardians: Chase DeLauter becomes 6th player to debut in MLB playoffs

Full NLDS schedule Game 1

Date: Saturday, October 4, at American Family Field

Time: 2:08 PM ET

Game 2

Date: Monday, October 6, at American Family Field

Time: 9:08 PM ET

Game 3

Date: Wednesday, October 8, at Wrigley Field

Time: TBD

Game 4

Date: Thursday, October 9, at Wrigley Field

Time: TBD

Game 5

Date: Saturday, October 11, at American Family Field