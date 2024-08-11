Hello User
Business News/ Sports / How YouTuber Prajakta Koli made it to the Paris Olympics

How YouTuber Prajakta Koli made it to the Paris Olympics

Pratishtha Bagai

  • The content creator was among ‘celebrities’ selected by the International Olympic Committee to participate in a 10km marathon to highlight the positive impact of sports on physical and mental well-being.

Prajakta Koli (alias Mostlysane) in Paris.

Indian YouTuber Prajakta Koli (alias Mostlysane) partnered with the International Olympics Committee to raise awareness about fitness and sports by taking part in the first-ever mass participation running event at an Olympic Games.

Koli participated in the Marathon Pour Tous, a 10km 'marathon for all' on Saturday. She was among 10 "celebrities" selected for the event from "different walks of life" representing different creative fields and countries, Koli told Mint from Paris.

"It’s crazy that how much the creator economy in India has grown, that now creators like me get opportunities that are beyond our expectations," she said.

"Prajakta Koli is collaborating with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as part of 'Let's Move' – an ongoing initiative to inspire and enable people to embrace the joy of movement and the physical and mental benefits of sport," the International Olympic association said in an emailed statement to Mint's queries.

The IOC launched 'Let's Move' event last year in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) to highlight the positive impact of sports on physical and mental well-being.

Koli also spoke about how sports and fitness has been a vital part of her journey as a content creator.

"For me, fitness is more of a mental excercise. The days when I workout and go for my run, I am more productive, happier and creative and I have better energy," Koli said. “A huge chunk of my everyday work as a creator depends on my fitness journey."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pratishtha Bagai

I track Creator Economy and write about influencer marketing. I also monitor developments in the education and human resources sectors.
