Howie Rose announces retirement from New York Mets radio booth after 2026 season

Howie Rose, the beloved play-by-play announcer whose voice has defined New York Mets baseball for decades, revealed on Thursday (March 19) that the 2026 season will be his last in the radio booth. The 72-year-old broadcaster announced in a video shared by the team, marking the end of a remarkable career tied closely to the franchise he has loved since childhood.

Rose has been part of Mets broadcasts since 1995, starting on television before shifting primarily to radio in 2004. His signature call, “Put it in the books!” has celebrated countless victories, becoming a staple for generations of fans.

Health challenges and schedule adjustments Howie Rose's decision followed years of gradually reducing his workload, largely due to health struggles after his bladder cancer diagnosis in 2021. Travel has been particularly tough, leading him to limit his 2026 regular-season schedule to home games at Citi Field and the three Subway Series contests at Yankee Stadium, totalling 84 games. He plans to call all postseason games if the Mets qualify.

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“That’s basically the only way I can keep it going at this point,” Rose said earlier this spring. “The thing is, I may be 72 now, but I also did baseball and hockey full seasons concurrently for a long time... It catches up to you. Travel is not my favourite thing. So to be able to eliminate it, at least for the regular season, was something that I needed to do if I was going to work this year.”

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He had long expressed hope to continue until the Mets claimed another World Series title, their last coming in 1986. Without that championship, retirement felt premature for the lifelong fan who grew up attending games at Shea Stadium.

A storied career beyond the New York Mets Howie Rose entered broadcasting in 1975 and built an impressive resume. He called NHL games during baseball offseasons, most notably with the New York Islanders until 2016.

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For Mets supporters, highlights include narrating the 2015 National League pennant run and Pete Alonso’s clutch go-ahead home run in Game 3 of the 2024 NL Wild Card Series. His passion shines through every broadcast, blending sharp analysis with genuine enthusiasm.

Looking ahead with gratitude “I reserve the right at any time to say, ‘That’s it,’ but I would never do that in-season,” Rose said last month. “So, I am committed to doing this season, and we will see when the games start where my head’s at and how I project ahead.”

This final campaign promises emotional moments as fans savour Rose’s final calls. Mets players, staff, and supporters have praised his professionalism and warmth. His induction into the Mets Hall of Fame highlights his lasting impact. While the Mets chase that elusive title, fans will cherish every “Put it in the books” one last time.

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