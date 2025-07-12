Hugo Ekitike’s potential €100m transfer: Who will secure star striker?

Hugo Ekitike, Eintracht Frankfurt’s star striker, is at the center of a transfer tug-of-war, with a €100 million ($117m) price tag. The 23-year-old is drawing interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United.

Hugo Ekitike's form Hugo Ekitike has been remarkable in the Bundesliga. He has scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 appearances during the 2024/25 season. His speed, sharp finishing, and playmaking ability make him a complete forward, ideal for the Premier League’s high intensity.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Champions League qualification for 2025/26 has boosted his profile, but the club is bracing for bids from England’s elite, with the high valuation.

The Race for Hugo Ekitike's signing Liverpool Liverpool are frontrunners, with manager Arne Slot eager to strengthen his attack. Ekitike is seen as a potential upgrade or complement to Darwin Nunez, who could be sold to fund the transfer.

Manchester United Manchester United view Ekitike as a possible replacement for Rasmus Hojlund, who’s been linked with Inter Milan. Under Ruben Amorim, United are reshaping their squad.

Newcastle Newcastle’s interest dates back to 2022 when Ekitike nearly joined before moving to Paris Saint-Germain. With Alexander Isak as their star striker, Ekitike’s signing might depend on Isak’s potential exit, as he’s also a target for Liverpool and Arsenal.

Chelsea Chelsea were in the conversation but have taken a step back after signing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. This leaves Liverpool, United, and Newcastle as the main contenders.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s stance Frankfurt are in no rush to sell, with Ekitike contracted and important for their Champions League campaign. They have signed Jonathan Burkardt as a potential replacement, showing foresight, but with no official announcement yet, they might even keep their star player.