Hugo Ekitike transfer news: Liverpool advancing talks with Eintracht Frankfurt for 23-year-old star striker

Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champions, are closing in on a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s talented striker Hugo Ekitike, according to reports. The 23-year-old Frenchman has given his approval for a potential move to Anfield, provided the clubs can finalize an agreement.

The Reds, under the guidance of manager Arne Slot, have already secured high-profile signings like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez, with their spending exceeding £200 million. Yet, they show no signs of slowing down, with Ekitike emerging as their top target to strengthen their attacking options.

Hugo Ekitike's form Hugo Ekitike has become one of Europe’s most remarkable young forwards after an impressive 18-month stint at Eintracht Frankfurt.

He has been remarkable in the Bundesliga. He has scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 appearances during the 2024/25 season.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Champions League qualification for 2025/26 has boosted his profile, but the club is bracing for bids from England’s elite, with the high valuation.

Transfer talks with Liverpool Liverpool have moved swiftly to secure Ekitike’s services, agreeing personal terms with the player for a six-year contract, according to a report by Liverpool Echo. The Reds have been in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over the past 48 hours, with negotiations progressing rapidly.

Hugo Ekitike's preference Hugo Ekitike has made it clear that his preferred destination is Anfield, informing Frankfurt of his desire to join Liverpool. This development has given the Reds a clear advantage over rivals, particularly Newcastle United, who recently had a £69.4 million (€80 million) bid rejected by the Bundesliga club.

Frankfurt are holding firm on their valuation, reportedly seeking a fee closer to €100 million (£86.7 million) for their star striker, who is under contract until 2029. Liverpool’s initial offer, believed to be around £70 million, was turned down, but talks continue as the Reds prepare a revised bid. The German club’s reputation as tough negotiators suggests Liverpool may need to meet or approach the €100 million mark to finalize the deal.

Liverpool's attacking lineup strategy The pursuit of Ekitike comes as Liverpool look to reshape their forward line. With Darwin Nunez facing an uncertain future and Luis Diaz attracting interest from European giants like Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the Reds are prioritizing a reliable centre-forward.

Ekitike is seen as a good option to replace Nunez, offering both goal-scoring and playmaking abilities, with his eight assists last season ranking him among the top 6% of forwards in Germany for chance creation.

Liverpool have intensified their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike after Newcastle rejected their approach for Alexander Isak, whose £120 million price tag was deemed too high. With Newcastle now targeting Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, Liverpool have a clear opportunity to sign Ekitike.

