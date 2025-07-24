Hulk Hogan passes away: A Look at his Life with wife Sky Daily, children Brooke and Nick

Hulk Hogan, WWE icon, passed away at 71 on Thursday (July 24) in his Clearwater, Florida, home. Reports indicate that emergency responders were called to the scene due to a cardiac arrest, and despite efforts, Hogan was pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital.

As the wrestling world mourns the loss of this iconic figure, his family, wife Sky Daily, and children Brooke and Nick remain a significant part of his legacy.

Who is Sky Daily? Sky Daily, Hulk Hogan’s third wife, is a certified yoga instructor. The couple’s love story began in 2022, culminating in an engagement in July 2023 during actor Corin Nemec’s wedding reception. They married in a private ceremony in Clearwater, Florida, on September 22, 2023.

Sky Daily often shared her affection for Hogan on social media. Their bond appeared strong, with Daily by his side during his final moments. Despite recent health concerns following Hogan’s spinal fusion surgery, Daily had denied rumours of serious heart issues, emphasizing his resilience.

Brooke Hogan Brooke Hogan, born May 5, 1988, in Tampa, Florida, is Hogan’s daughter from his first marriage to Linda Claridge (1983–2009). Growing up, Brooke was an active child, excelling in gymnastics, dance, and cheerleading. She pursued a career in entertainment, releasing her debut single, “Everything to Me,” in 2004 and touring with artists like Hilary Duff and the Backstreet Boys.

Brooke also ventured into wrestling, making her WWE debut in 2006 and later appearing as an onscreen personality for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

Her relationship with her father faced challenges, notably when she chose not to attend his wedding to Sky Daily. Despite this, she expressed well wishes for her father, highlighting her focus on personal growth.

Nick Hogan Nick Hogan, born July 27, 1990, in Los Angeles, California, is Hogan’s son from his marriage to Linda Claridge. He pursued motorsports, earning a Formula D competition license in 2006.

However, his life took a dramatic turn in 2007 when he was involved in a car crash in Clearwater that left his friend John Graziano brain-dead. Nick, then 17, faced felony reckless driving charges, pleaded no contest, and served six months in Pinellas County Jail, followed by probation.

Hulk Hogan’s marriages Hogan’s first marriage to Linda Claridge lasted from 1983 to 2009. His second marriage to Jennifer McDaniel (2010–2021) also ended in divorce, which Hogan announced on social media in 2022. His marriage to Sky Daily marked a new beginning.

