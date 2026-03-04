Hunter Greene injury update: Cincinnati Reds ace to have MRI on stiff right elbow

With Hunter Greene sidelined for now, the Cincinnati Reds have several pitchers competing for rotation spots in camp.

Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene is set for an MRI on his right elbow due to reported stiffness, as confirmed by manager Terry Francona on Wednesday (March 4). The discomfort surfaced earlier this week, with Greene waking up with it on Tuesday, leading the team to schedule the imaging for Friday.

Notably, he will be evaluated by the Reds' team physician, Dr. Timothy Kremcheck, and is also seeking a second opinion from Dr Neal ElAttrache, the orthopedic surgeon who performed Greene's Tommy John surgery back in 2019.

