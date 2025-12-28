Hunter Harvey inks deal with Chicago Cubs to bolster bullpen

The Chicago Cubs have bolstered their relief pitching depth by agreeing to a contract with veteran right-hander Hunter Harvey. The deal awaits official confirmation pending a physical exam.

Hunter Harvey's challenging 2025 Hunter Harvey, now 31, endured a frustrating 2025 season with the Kansas City Royals, appearing in only 12 games due to injuries. A teres major strain sidelined him from April until late July, and a Grade 2 adductor strain ended his campaign early. Yet, in his limited 10 2/3 innings, Harvey shone brightly, no runs allowed, just one walk, and 11 strikeouts.

Health woes have shadowed Harvey's career, dating back to his days as a top-100 prospect with the Baltimore Orioles. Back issues also cut short his 2024 season after a trade from Washington.

Proven track record when healthy Harvey's breakthrough came in 2022 with the Nationals, where he thrived in high-leverage situations, including closing games. Over 145 innings in Washington from 2022-2024, he posted a 3.17 ERA, an impressive 27.83% strikeout rate, and a low 6.36% walk rate.

Known for hard contact allowed but elite control and velocity, Harvey's fastball averaged 96.1 mph in 2025, his career low, likely due to the small sample and injuries. A full recovery could restore his upper-90s heat.

Chicago Cubs' bullpen strategy This signing aligns with president Jed Hoyer's preference for affordable, talented relievers with upside. While terms remain undisclosed, it's expected to be a low-risk deal given Harvey's injury history.

The Cubs have revamped their bullpen this offseason, adding Phil Maton (two years, $14.5 million), Hoby Milner, Jacob Webb, and Caleb Thielbar. Daniel Palencia leads as closer, but Harvey's closing experience adds valuable options.

Bright Future for Chicago Cubs relief corps The Chicago Cubs aim for deeper playoff success in 2026, prioritizing bullpen stability over splashy starters or hitters so far. If Harvey stays healthy, his strikeout ability and velocity could prove a major bargain, enhancing an already improved group.