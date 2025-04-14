I am feeling much better with every game: Rishabh Pant ahead of LSG vs CSK clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will encounter Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium, on Monday. Rishabh Pant's performance this season has been underwhelming, however, the LSG skipper seems positive ahead of the upcoming match.

Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025 In the six matches that he played this season, Rishabh has amassed just 40 runs with the highest score of 21. He has managed to hit just four boundaries and a six, so far.

Rishabh Pant's batting performance so far 21(18) LSG vs GT

2(6) LSG vs MI

2(5) LSG vs PBKS

15(15) LSG vs SRH

0(6) LSG vs DC

Rishabh Pant, ahead of the match against CSK "I am feeling much better with every game. The more time I spend on the wicket I am going to feel better," Rishabh Pant said ahead of LSG's seventh match.

Nicholas Pooran leads the table of the players in the Race for the Orange Cap. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant expressed the advantage of having the power-hitter in their team.

"We are happy to have Nicholas Pooran in our team. You want someone like that to be in our team rather than the opposition. The way he has been batting is phenomenal," Rishabh Pant said.

Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 LSG are currently in the fourth position of the IPL Points Table 2025. They have won four out of the six matches played and have a strong NRR of +0.162. Interestingly, they have won their last three games on a trot and will want to continue with the same momentum in the next game.

Rishabh Pant's Upcoming Milestones Rishabh Pant is on the brink of reaching two milestones in the next clash. As soon as he captains LSG in the upcoming match, he will reach a feat of 50 matches in IPL as a captain. He also needs 7 Boundaries for 700 Boundaries in T20s

Full Squads: Lucknow Super GiantsSquad: Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni