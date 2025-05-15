‘I believe RCB can win IPL 2025’: Mohammad Kaif backs Rajat Patidar's men for maiden silverware

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resuming on May 17. Rajat Patidar-led team is currently on a four-match winning streak and just one win away from sealing their Playoffs berth. RCB fans are backing them to win their maiden title this year. Along with them, former RCB and India player Mohammad Kaif has also backed the team.

Kaif praised the entire team and Rajat Patidar's captaincy. He also appreciated performances by batters, especially Virat Kohli, and the contribution that bowlers have made in this season.

RCB throughout the years RCB made it to the playoffs nine times in the history of the league. They reached three IPL finals in the years 2009, 2011, and 2016, but are yet to win their maiden trophy.

Mohammad Kaif backs RCB “If we talk about RCB as a team, they have been fantastic. I am emphasising the word ‘team’ because they have always been a batting-heavy team," Mohammad Kaif expressed.

"However, this time Rajat Patidar has done a fantastic job of using his bowlers, restricting opponents while defending 170-180. Kohli has continued doing what he does best… but the bowlers have given them the belief that they can win," Kaif hailed the captain and bowlers.

"The team with the best all-round side usually has the best chance, so I believe they can win it this year,” Kaif concluded as quoted by The Times of India.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on IPL Points Table 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently ranked second in the IPL 2025 Points Table. They have 16 points from 8 wins out of the 11 matches. Their NRR is +0.482.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playoffs scenario Royal Challengers Bengaluru have three matches remaining and they need to win just one game to seal their place in the top four with 18 points. They will be geared up to make it to the top two by winning two or more matches.

If RCB lose all three matches then their qualification will be dependent on the other team's result and NRR as they will remain with 16 points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's upcoming matches Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru) - 17th May 2025 (Saturday)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru) - 23rd May 2025 (Friday)