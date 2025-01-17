’I feel my body isn’t...’: Japan’s only sumo grand master Terunofuji to retire

Japan's only sumo grand master Terunofuji announced his retirement on Friday after playing the ancient sport for 14 years, AFP reported. Sumo faces a potential void for the first time in over 30 years as the only yokozuna, Terunofuji, has decided to retire. The 33-year-old grand master arrived at this decision after suffering injuries.

In the past three years, the Mongolian-born sumo wrestler has been the only top-ranked sumo. In the history of sumo only 73 wrestlers arrived at the level Terunofuji achieved. New Year Grand Sumo Tournament is currently going on in Japan's Tokyo but Terunofuji withdrew from the Tournament on Thursday after forfeiting his bout. He was embroiled in performance difficulties due to injuries.

"I've given everything but at this tournament I wasn't able to perform as I'd like and you shouldn't enter the ring if your mind and body are at half-strength," AFP quoted Terunofuji as saying.

Following "a tough 14 years" in the ring, Terunofuji has decided to train young wrestlers and stay connected with the centuries-old sport. He added, "I feel that my body isn't up to sumo so I have decided to retire."

Notably, the 33-year-old, who won several accolades during his career including 10 tournaments, is sumo's only active yokozuna. This development makes it likely for Mongolian Hoshoryu to get to promoted to the exalted rank if he manages to impress at the New Year tournament.

Terunofuji, who was promoted to the top rank in July 2021, noted, “When I first became a yokozuna, I didn't think I would be able to continue wrestling for very long,” AFP reported. Adding, he said, "But the fans and other people supported me and encouraged me and that feeling alone kept me going."

Who can be Japan's next yokozuna? After the opening five days, Hoshoryu registered four wins. However, if Hoshoryu fails, the centuries-old sport will have no yokozuna for the first time since March 1993. Almost 30 years ago, Hawaiian-born Akebono made his debut at the rank.

Following retirement of grand master Hakuho in September 2021, Terunofuji has been sumo's lone yokozuna. The process of promotion from the second rank of ozeki to top rank has no set criteria. Typically, Yokozuna Deliberation Council determines the top rankers.