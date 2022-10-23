'I have no idea how that happened..' says Kohli as India wins against Pakistan

'I have no idea how that happened..' says Kohli as India wins against Pakistan1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
- In his unbeaten 82 runs in 53 balls, Kohli hit six 4s and four 6s during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Melbourne.
Call this a Diwali gift or India's revenge for the 2021 T20 World Cup loss, Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 runs in 53 balls sensational innings led the country win against Pakistan in Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2022 T20 World Cup match on 23 October.
On being asked how he feels, Kohli said, "I have no idea how that happened, I am lost for words." Kohli also bagged the Player of the Match award for his dynamic innings.
ALSO READ: India vs Pak T20 World Cup Highlights: Virat, Pandya shine India to victory
In his unbeaten 82 runs in 53 balls, Kohli hit six 4s and four 6s.
Despite India losing initial wickets, as skipper Rohit Sharma, opener KL Rahul and power hitter Suryakumar Yadav were back to pavilion within 6 overs, Kohli set the partnership with Pandya -- who scored 40 runs, which led India to a winning streak.
Pakistan's bowlers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi had made hitting the balls very difficult, but with patience and focus Virat and Pandya kept the momentum going.
Earlier, Pakistan too lost its initial wickets but Shan Masood and Iftikar Ahmed set the momentum and helped their team reach 159 in 20 overs. India's Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya clinched 3 wickets each. Mohd Shami also took two wickets and B Kumar clinched a wicket.
