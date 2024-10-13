‘I was doubtful…’: Sanju Samson honest take on Gautam Gambhir - Suryakumar Yadav after match winning kock against BAN

Indian opener Sanju Samson was at his attacking best against Bangladesh scoring 111 off 47 balls, becoming only the first Indian wicket-keeper batter to score a hundred in T20 cricket. Samson, who was looking for form prior to the 3rd T20I clash in Hyderabad, opened up about how he managed to keep his head in the right place despite numerous setbacks.

In a press conference after the match, Samson said, “Mentally you go through a lot as an an Indian cricketer, especially in this format where failures are much higher than success as a batsman you have to keep being aggressive and keep looking at the scoring options. The risk is high and when the risk is high there are a lot of failures also.”

Samson, who opened the batting for India in this series, also stated that he was informed about the opening role by Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Nayar almost 3 weeks before the start of the series.

“Three weeks before the series I was very fortunate to get a message from the leadership group that I will be opening. So that gave me time for proper preparation. I went back to RR academy and was playing lots and lots against new balls. It helps a tiny bit that I was 10% more prepared in the series rather tha other series.” Samson said in the press conference

Sanju Samson on role of Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir: Lauding the Indian captain and coach, Samson said he was a bit doubtful about being picked for Indian team after a couple of ducks in Sri Lanka but the ‘leadership group’ has fully backed him.