Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starc became the two of the late biggest names to be ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah were a part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last month in Australia. The ICC Champions Trophy starts on February 19.
While Jasprit Bumrah didn't recover from his back spasm sustained during the fifth Test in Sydney against Australia. Mitchell Starc opted out due to an ankle injury and also personal reasons.
Notably, Australia are the most-suffered side after they lost five of their players who were initially named in the side for the mega event. Before, Mitchell Starc, the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood were ruled out due to their respective injuries while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis announced a shocking ODI retirement.
Meanwhile, South African Anrich Nortje was the first cricketer to be ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Gerald Coetzee also joined Anrich Nortje on the treatment table.
Pakistan will be missing opener Saim Ayub while Afghanistan also joined the bandwagon with spinner Allah Ghazanfar being ruled out on Wednesday.
Jasprit Bumrah (India) - Back Spasm
Pat Cummins (Australia) - Ankle injury
Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - Hip injury
Mitchell Marsh (Australia) - Back injury
Anrich Nortje (South Africa) - Back injury
Jacob Bethell (England) - Hamstring issue
Saim Ayub (Pakistan) - Ankle injury
Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) - Groin tightness and hamstring injury
Allah Ghazanfar (Afghanistan) - Spine fracture
Marcus Stoinis (Australia) - Retired from ODI cricket
Mitchell Starc (Australia) - Personal Reasons (also nursing ankle injury)
Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) - Hamstring issue
Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - Forehead laceration
Haris Rauf (Pakistan) - Muscular sprain in chest
